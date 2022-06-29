Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Had ‘The Time of Her Life’ at North West’s Birthday Party

Celebrity kids Maxwell Johnson, 10, and North West, 9, are the best of friends, and Maxwell’s mom Jessica Simpson recently shared photos and videos from the two girls hanging out at North’s iconic camping birthday party. The post shows the genuine fun the two have together!

“CAMP NORTH was magic!” the “Irresistible” singer wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin’ care of my little lady on her first ‘camp sleep away’ trip! I’m comin’ next time! 💚”

The first photo shows Maxwell, whom Simpson shares with husband Eric Johnson, hugging North on the beach and smiling for the camera. Both girls are dressed in black, with Maxwell holding an oar and North throwing the peace sign. In the next shot, North, Maxwell, and several other girls are shooting bow and arrows in the woods. There’s a video of Maxwell zip-lining through the trees, one of her shooting a target with an arrow as the crowd cheers, and one of several girls on a raft in the lake.

A group photo shows five girls (including Maxwell and North) wearing matching black-and-brown plaid pajamas, and two girls wearing matching “Camp North” pajamas, while standing in front of the most gorgeous mountain, water, and trees landscape.

Kim Kardashian, who shares North and Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 3, with ex Kanye West, commented on the photos, “🏕🪵🔥❤️.”

The SKIMS founder also shared more photos from the event, writing, “🪵 CAMP 🏕 NORTH 🪵.” In her carousel, you could see the luxury accommodations, the creepily decorated private plane, and more photos from the getaway. Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter Penelope also attended Camp North.

The Dukes of Hazard star, who is also mom to Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3, commented on the post, “CAMP NORTH MAGIC 💫.” North recently made an appearance at Maxwell’s birthday party in May.

In a June 21 interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian revealed the party was in response to her daughter’s newest obsession with special effects makeup.

“She’s really into special effects makeup. She does, like, really good like wounds and scars and she’s really good at it,” Kardashian continued. “She’s been taking classes. So, she wanted to have a spooky, wilderness-themed birthday party. So I took them out camping in the wilderness.”

What an awesome party!

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!