Mandy Moore Cancels Tour to Put ‘Health of My Baby First’

Mandy Moore announced Tuesday that she is cancelling the rest of her 2022 tour in order to rest and focus on a healthy pregnancy. The In Real Life singer is mom to son Gus, 1, and pregnant with another baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith. After performing several shows on her tour, she decided she needs to rest for the rest of her pregnancy.

“It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022,” the singer wrote on Instagram yesterday. “It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you.”

“When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed,” Moore continued. “I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”

Pregnancy can be extremely taxing, especially when you’re simultaneously trying to balance your job, taking care of your other kids, and staying healthy. The This Is Us star thanked her fans for their understanding.

“Thank you all for your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!”

She also added that “all tickets will be refunded at place of purchase.”

Moore shared more details about her decision on Instagram today.

“With some much going on in the world, I hate taking my little corner to go on about my own life but your messages of love and empathy and compassion have meant so much,” she wrote. “It’s hard to slow down. It’s difficult to feel like you’re letting yourself or anyone else down. It’s disappointing to admit you can’t do it all sometimes. But it’s also empowering to give yourself permission to be human and take a breath. We all need it. To prioritize rest over hustle.”

She continued, “I’ve wanted to be on the road, touring and singing every night since the second I last toured in Fall of 2007. It was made even more special this go-round by having my husband, my brother-in -law, one of my best buds and favorite musicians all join me- and it may never line up like that again. It wasn’t an easy decision but I know in my gut it was the right one.”

Despite how difficult its been to tour and be pregnant, Moore calls her experience “magical.”

“The last 3 weeks were magical and I was fully present and appreciated them and am deeply grateful to all of you who took the time to come and see us play,” she wrote. “Also I get to tell my boys all about it one day- that one of them was running around in a new city every day, making friends and the other was in my belly as I sang every night. Nothing better. Thanks again, friends. Love you.”

Many fans were supportive of her decision to put her and her baby’s health first. AHI, the “Say It To Me” singer who was touring with Moore, wrote, “I completely support you sis!! Thank you for letting me into your world, if even for a short run. Wishing you and your family health and blessings!! 🙏🏾”

Shane West, her A Walk to Remember co-star, commented, “You got this ❤️❤️.” This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Winnetka Bowling League singer Matthew Koma (and Hilary Duff’s husband) commented, “You’re a badass 🧡🧡🧡.”

Model Tess Haliday wrote, “Sending you love mama❤️.”

Comeidan Pheobe Robinson wrote, “❤️❤️❤️. We love you! And so happy for you and your growing family! Rest when you can, queen!”

Actress Susan Yeagley wrote, “That’s what a strong woman does 👆!!! Good for you. Honor thyself. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love you, Mandy I hope your post inspires everyone to follow their own path. Thank you.”

Since announcing her pregnancy on June 3, Moore has been sharing sweet behind-the-scenes moments from her tour, including a video of Gus dancing to his mom singing.

On June 19, she shared a picture of Gus and Goldstein, writing, “You. You floor me with your ability to do and be so many incredible things, @taylordawesgoldsmith, but watching you as a father is by far your most impressive feat. You are quite simply the best and pour every ounce of your energy, heart, wisdom, humor and so much more into our sweet Goosey. Also….Thank you for really stepping up and being the fun parent on the road right now so I can rest and sing and keep growing #2.”

Kudos on Moore for making this difficult decision to put her baby and herself first. We wish you some much-needed rest!

