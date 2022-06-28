Elizabeth Olsen & Her Husband Are Releasing an Adorable Children’s Book Series on Anxiety & Self-Care

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Wandavision star Elizabeth Olsen is a lot of things: beloved Marvel star, NYU alum, and now a children’s book author! Olsen and her husband Robbie Arnett just co-wrote their debut children’s book that just became available on Amazon today! This children’s book is super special for another reason: it teaches kids all about self-care and self-soothing.

“Robbie and I couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce the world to Hattie Harmony. Inspired by the picture books we adored as kids, we hope that Hattie will become a friend and a welcomed reminder to be kind to yourself and to each other,” she told PEOPLE. “We couldn’t have brought Hattie’s world to life without Marissa Valdez’s imaginative illustrations. In the words of Hattie Harmony… ‘Worry, Worry, Go Away… There’s No Time For You Today.’”

Olsen and Arnett added: “When we sat down to write Hattie Harmony, our goal was to create a relatable character who made talking about complicated feelings fun and engaging for kids. We hope Hattie Harmony will become a welcomed reminder that it’s okay to speak up when we need help and to always treat ourselves and others with kindness.”

Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective is an adorable tale written by Olsen and Arnett that follows a little detective who always loves helping her friends calm down. Hattie is so nervous about her first day of school, but she’s working to find the perfect tools to soothe her anxiety. This heartwarming read is all about starting healthy wellness practices as early as possible, with self-care, self-love, and soothing your kids’ everyday anxieties.

Perfect for ages four to eight, this easy read is set to be the first of an array of adventures your kid will adore. The children’s book is available now to buy on Amazon, and we’ll be patiently waiting for more in the series.

Olsen and Arnett have been together since 2016, marrying in a private ceremony in June 2021 after nearly two years of being engaged.