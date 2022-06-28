Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Ashlee Simpson’s Rare Photo of Kids Bronx & Jagger Show They Definitely Got Their Mom’s Edgy Style

Delilah Gray
Ashlee Simpson’s children take after her a lot, like her eyes — and most apparently, her edgy fashion sense. In her newest Instagram post, her two eldest children Bronx and Jagger are clearly very inspired by their mom’s darker apparel.

On June 27, Simpson posted a series of photos of two of her growing kids on Instagram. She posted the photos with the simple yet adorable caption: “London dinner dates with my loves 🤍.”

In the first photo, we get a super-rare snapshot of Simpson’s eldest Bronx, who’s smiling in a dark Nike shirt while his mom throws up an iconic peace sign. Then in the next photo, we see proud papa Evan Ross holding hands with a little, stylish Jagger. Jagger is rocking a monochromatic look, with a star-patterned dress and matching combat boots. In the final photo, we get another shot of the adorable father-daughter duo.

We adore these photos for a multitude of reasons. For one thing, it’s been a long while since we’ve seen a photo of Bronx and he is growing up so fast! But he’s not the only one growing, because Jagger is growing up too, so quickly. It’s also super apparent that they got their edgy, dark fashion sense from their ever-so-stylish mama.

Simpson gave birth to her and ex-husband Pete Wentz’s son Bronx, 13, in Nov. 2008. However, she and Wentz split up soon after in 2011, with Simpson dating Ross in mid-2013. Ross and Simpson got married in Aug. 2014 and welcomed two children named Jagger, 6, and Ziggy Blu, 1.

