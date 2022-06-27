Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Crashed a Lamborghini Into a BMW at a Dealership

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s youngest kid Samuel had a bit of a fender bender — at only 10 years old.

On June 26, Affleck’s son Samuel joined him and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez at an exotic car dealership in Los Angeles, Calif. While shopping for cars, Affleck let his 10-year-old son get into the driver’s seat of a vibrant yellow Lamborghini because Samuel seemed super interested. However, this sweet gesture quickly went awry.

Within seconds, the car Samuel hopped in hit a parked white BMW behind them. While everyone was shaken up and probably stressed out of their minds, a representative of Affleck quickly cleared the air. They told PEOPLE: “There was no damage. Everyone is okay.” Phew! Just goes to show that the craziest things happen when you turn your head for just a split second. Celebrities’ 10-year-olds — they’re just like ours.

We are so glad everyone is okay and that no super-pricey damage was done. We’re sure this will be a funny story Affleck will tell at parties a few years down the road.

Affleck has three children with ex-wife Garner named Violet Anne, 16, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12, and Samuel, 10. Affleck has also grown very close with Lopez’s twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David, 14.

“My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids,” he told Good Morning America back in a sweet interview in Dec. 2021. “We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children.”

