Amy Schumer Revealed She Felt ‘So Vulnerable’ When She Fired This Celebrity’s Wife as Her Doula

Delilah Gray
Amy Schumer at arrivals for The Plus Icon
Amy Schumer Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection.
Ashley Graham at arrivals for JENNIFER
Amy Schumer recently revealed that while she was in labor, she ended up firing her beloved doula Domino Kirke. Why does this name sound so familiar? Well, Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley is actually Kirke’s husband.

In a recent episode of Badgley’s podcast Podcrushed that he co-hosts with Sophie Ansari and Nava Kavelin, the Life & Beth star finally discussed why she let go of Kirke as her doula. “The truth was, and this is pretty unfair to [Domino], after I had Gene, I was recovering from a c-section. Domino is like a goddess. She’s an actual floating siren around the house. And she’s so just lovely, and when she touches you, like you just kind of melt. She was really a family member,” she said.

“And I just felt so vulnerable. I was like, I can’t have this Botticelli goddess floating around my home when I am, like, bleeding out,” she added. “I just didn’t have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home. I was like, I think you can’t come anymore.”

Throughout her pregnancy with her child Gene David, Schumer was singing Kirke’s praises, raising awareness on the importance of having a doula. A doula is someone who provides guidance and support to the mother-to-be while they’re in labor, per DONA International. DONA International is the leading organization on all things about doulas: training, information, and certification.

Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son Gene David, 3, into the world on May 5, 2019.

