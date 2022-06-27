Bindi Irwin Gives a Glimpse Into Her ‘Favorite Time of Day’ to Bond With Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin just made our days again by posting another super-sweet pic of her and her daughter Grace Warrior. This time, we’re catching a glimpse of one of the mother-daughter duo’s favorite traditions: evening walks through the zoo.

On June 26, Irwin posted a photo of herself and her baby girl on a walk through their home at the Australia Zoo. She posted the loving snapshot with the caption, “My favourite time of day. Evening walks through the @australiazoo gardens.”

In the photo taken by proud papa Chandler Powell, we see Irwin pulling Grace’s black wagon around the gardens as they look at the sunset and animals. Grace, in particular, looks engrossed in her surroundings. We can’t imagine how much fun she has living at the beloved zoo!

Bindi and Powell met when they were both only teenagers. They ended up getting married in 2020 in a private ceremony. Soon after, they announced they were expecting their first child together, and on March 25, 2021, Grace Warrior, 1, was born.

In a recent dual interview with Bindi and her mama Terri Irwin on Entertainment Tonight, they say little Grace already has a strong love for animals. Terri said: “She’s got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife. Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her.”

“So she’ll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they’re having a meeting,” Terri added. “That’s Steve [Irwin] all over.”

