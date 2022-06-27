Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Is Clearly Her Mom’s #1 Fan in This Adorable Video

Delilah Gray
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Plus Icon
American television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins arrives at Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala 2022: The New Gold Age held at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Sipa USA via AP
Life After Birth: Portraits of Love
Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Adores Mama:
We know once and for all who Jeannie Mai’s number one fan is: her daughter Monaco.

On June 24, Mai posted a super-sweet video of her daughter Monaco that’ll surely get you to say “aww!” She posted the video of her daughter on her Instagram with the caption, “Mai #1 fan 🍿 @monacomaijenkins @hellohunnayshow.” (Yes, we’re loving that pun as well.)

In the video, we see Monaco look lovingly at the TV where her mama is talking on her show Hello Hunnay. She’s smiling from ear to ear, playing with her little feet, and overall, looking like she’s having the best time while watching her mama (and grandma!) on screen. Monaco is such a mama’s girl already, and we couldn’t stop watching this adorable video.

Back in 2021, Mai announced on the show The Real that she and her husband Jeezy were expecting their first child together. They then welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins on Jan. 11, 2022.

Mai has been open about everything that comes with being a first-time mom, from the hard breastfeeding schedules to the sweet moments like these. We love her transparency throughout the sometimes difficult journey. In a recent interview with People, she admitted she’s “never felt so proud of myself, and never felt so much more like a woman.” She added that it’s a lot to take on, but she’s been ready. She added, “It’s just a lot of pressure — yes, I’m putting on myself — to perform. But I’m trying and I want to reward myself just for doing that.”

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.

