Gabrielle Union & Kaavia’s New Video Perfectly Captures How Much They Missed Dwayne Wade: ‘Daddy’s Home’

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia prove they’re the ultimate Daddy’s Girls with this super-sweet video of them welcoming Dwayne Wade home with a big family hug. On June 25, Union posted one of the sweetest videos we’ve seen in a while (and boy, did we need it). Union posted a video of her and Kaavia wrapped around Wade with the caption, “Daddy’s Home 🏡 🥰🥰🥰.”

In the super-sweet video, we see Union with her legs wrapped around Wade and he holds up his hugging wife and child. When you turn on the audio, you hear Kaavia ask Union, “Mommy, can I do that?” Wade and Union couldn’t help but laugh as they move to accommodate little Kaavia.

Safe to say, the comment section lost it, with so many fans adoring the little trio. One fan commented, “Look how beautiful this is. So Beautiful” and another added, “This should be a painting!😍” And we wholeheartedly agree! This video is oh-so-sweet, and it truly shows how much they missed Wade while he was gone.

Union and Wade welcomed their now three-year-old daughter Kaavia James via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 8.

In a previous interview with the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast in Nov. 2021, Union talked about what it means to be a parent. “Understand that you are never gonna be their parent, but you can be a consistent, loving, compassionate adult in their life that they can always count on,” she said. “And you need to be the sanctuary in the storm.”

