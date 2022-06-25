Anne Hathaway Works Hard to ‘Stay Present’ for a Healthy Work-Life Balance: ‘No One’s Forcing Me To Do Anything’

Anne Hathaway recently divulged how she balances work, life, and staying fabulous 24/7. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Hathaway answered a string of questions from her A-list friends. These questions ranged from asking her the one thing that ticks her off to that time-traveling conspiracy theory (the one where she and her husband are actually William Shakespeare and his wife!)

But the one question we’re really loving came from her buddy, Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer. Spencer asked: “How do you maintain the joyous work/life balance so seamlessly?”

Hathaway answered by saying, “No one’s forcing me to do anything. No one forced me to be a mother, and no one forced me to be an actress. Neither one was like, ‘Oh, how did that happen?’”

“Both my career and my family took the effort to build and maintain. And I mean, I’m human, I have moments. But like I said, when gratitude is an option, I’m going to choose that every time. It’s what I want,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s that I’m at a point in my life, or that the world’s in a place where it is, but there are no guarantees, and I’ve lived long enough to know that the only thing we can count on is the present moment. I don’t want to give anything away to unnecessary drama or negativity. I’d rather just be present with these things that I love.”

She also gushed about her husband, adding: “I just have an exceptional partner and it makes all the difference.”

Hathaway married actor and businessman Adam Shulman in late 2012. They share two sons together named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 6, and Jack Shulman, 2.

The Locked Down star has been very open with her fans about everything to do with motherhood, from her mental health during her fertility journey to not shedding the baby weight. She wrote on Instagram in 2016, saying: “There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all)… Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.)”

