Shoppers Have Called This ‘Life-Changing’ Pregnancy Pillow a Must-Have for Aches & Pains — & It’s Now 48% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The thing that no mom friend can prepare you for is the random aches and pains you get everywhere around your body. And yes, we mean everywhere. Before getting pregnant, we take sleep for granted. But now, it’s hard to find a spot to consistently sleep in through the night. We’ve tried the herbal remedies and having our partners give us massages, but it never seems to last. Thanks to Amazon, we may have found a holy grail pillow that thousands of customers have been raving about.

For a limited time, this “life-changing” and ultra-comfy pregnancy pillow is nearly 50 percent off. So if you’re pregnant or even if you suffer from back pain, why not treat yourself to a cozy pillow that’ll make those summer nights a little more bearable?

Courtesy of Momcozy Momcozy.

Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow $36.54, originally $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow

is a velvet, multi-purpose pillow that hugs your entire body for optimal comfort. Per the brand, this mighty pillow can help improve blood circulation, provide back and neck support, release body pressure, and relieve aching muscles. Perfect for both back and side-sleepers alike, you can morph this pillow to exactly what you need from sleeping to relaxing.

Per the brand, allow the pillow up to 48 hours to fully inflate!

The Mom’s Choice Awards pick boasts 4.6 stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. One of the top reviews said: I have struggled for years with pain and finding comfort because I have an exaggerated lumbar curve… It will change your life!”

Another review added, “Seriously…I’m in love with this pillow! I started having bad back pain during my pregnancy and decided to order this pillow and thankfully, it has helped tremendously with the aches and pains. It’s super soft, comfy, and has a lot of support.”