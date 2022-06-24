Sharon Stone Shares She ‘Lost Nine Children by Miscarriage’ in Emotional Post

Sharon Stone opened up about her devastating journey with pregnancy loss in an emotional Instagram post Thursday. In it, the Basic Instinct actress revealed that she lost nine children through miscarriage.

“We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage,” Stone wrote in an Instagram caption, per PEOPLE.

“It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure,” the Casino actress wrote. “Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.”

The 64-year-old actress also called out systems that leave women feeling oppressed instead of supported in our reproductive journeys. “Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort,” she added.

The comment was made on PEOPLE’s Instagram post about Peta Murgatroyd, who told the outlet that she suffered a miscarriage while Maks Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine.

“I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage,” the pro dancer told PEOPLE about suffering her first of three miscarriages.

Stone, who is mom to three boys through adoption, Quinn Kelly, 16, Laird Vonne, 17, and Roan Joseph, 22, has opened up about supporting women before. At Steven Tyler’s fundraiser for Janie’s Fund in Feb. 2019, per Parade, Stone said, “Unless we start speaking about sexual abuse, something that has touched everybody’s life, because of the majority of women have been touched by it, it means the majority of humanity has participated in it in some way or another, which means unless we talk about it openly, ethically, honestly and legally, this is going to continue to happen to our children so me must address this everyday—and now.”

Our hearts go out to Stone. Telling her story is such a powerful way to help others suffering with loss and infertility to feel seen, and it is very much appreciated.

