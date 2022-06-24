Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Catches Some Zzz’s in Car Ride With Mom

Even Shady Babies need to rest sometimes! Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James took the time to get catch some zzz’s while in a recent car ride with her mom, and the resulting video is so stinking cute!

Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwayne Wade, posted a video of the car seat snooze on Instagram yesterday. She is fast asleep in the video, buckled into her car seat with her head tilted down. Turn the sound up to hear her snoring so loudly! Despite the uncomfortable-looking position, this tot looks completely and totally relaxed.

The video was tagged “Sleep City” in the location, and it had the funniest caption about telling friends you’re on the way when you’re actually still asleep. (We’ve all done it.)

“What I said…I’m 5 min away! Hecka traffic on the 405!” the post was captioned. “What it was… zzzzzzzzzz.”

PROUDLY, Union’s skincare line for “melanated babies,” commented, “The only way to commute in peak traffic on the 405… 😴🚘” So true. Who hasn’t wanted to climb in the backseat and snooze when your car is in a standstill?

“My girl was TIED!!!” one person commented. Another said, “Baby, that sleep was HITTING clearly! 😂”

“Baby girl snoring like she worked an overnight shift,” someone else wrote.

Maybe she was tired from another day on the beach or maybe she danced too hard. She may be little, but she is busy!

Another person nailed the real reason Kaavia is so tired: her cuteness is exhausting. “It’s a hard job being so cute 🥰 and adorable that’s why she’s tired! 🥰 Lol” they wrote.

It may be tough, but somebody’s got to do it! Soak up that rest baby girl, you deserve it.

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.