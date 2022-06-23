Chris Pratt Shares the Hilarious Reality of Sleepless Newborn Nights After Welcoming Daughter Eloise

Chris Pratt doesn’t hide his love for being a dad. The Jurassic World: Dominion star is father to Jack, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris — and he shares 1-year-old daughter Lyla with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. The couple welcomed their new daughter, Eloise, last month in May. And the proud new dad got real when he was asked about how life is going with a newborn.

While completing the red carpet press circuit interviews for his upcoming film, The Terminal List, Pratt got candid with Entertainment Tonight about how life has been while juggling work and being a father of a new baby. “She’s perfect, she’s so gorgeous,” Pratt said of Eloise. He went on to brag about his daughter’s relaxed temperament — but there was no sugar coating how tired he was. “She’s so chill, she sleeps a lot during the day. At night, not so much, so I am working on some caffeine fumes right now,” Pratt laughed. “But she’s perfect.”

Pratt also noted how great Jack is with both Lyla and Eloise, even though there’s an age gap between them. As for big brother Jack, Pratt said he “does a great job as a big brother” to his sisters. “There’s a big age separation. He does a great job, he’s so sweet with them,” Pratt said.

The father of three previously spoke to the outlet about his future plans, and his desire to grow his family even larger in the future. In the interview, Pratt’s Dominion co-star Bryce Dallas Howard said that Pratt wanted “dozens” of kids. “Yup, dozens, dozens,” Pratt agreed. “We want to have one dozen children.” While the actors joked, Howard confirmed that Pratt really does want “a big family.”

Congratulations to the new dad on his latest addition!

These celebrity moms have embraced the changes in their bodies after giving birth.