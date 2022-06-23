Emmy Rossum’s 1-Year-old Daughter Gets COVID Vaccine in New, Rare Photo

Emmy Rossum is an incredible actor, boasting starring roles in hits like Shameless and The Phantom of the Opera. As popular as the star is, though, she keeps her private life on the down low — so it’s extremely out of character for her to post photos of her 1-year-old daughter, who she shares with husband Sam Esmail. Rossum recently made an exception to that rule, thanks to a momentous occasion she had to share with her Instagram followers: her daughter got her first COVID-19 vaccine!

The Jun. 22 Instagram post that Rossum shared features a photo of her little one sitting in a doctor’s office. While you can’t see her face, the 1-year-old is sporting a head of adorable short, brunette wavy hair and a red short-sleeved shirt. “An exciting day we’ve waited a long time for!” Rossum wrote in her Jun. 22 Instagram caption. “Our daughter got her first covid vaccine!”

A sparkly, toddler-approved bandage can be seen front and center on her daughter’s arm, who just received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rossum and Esmail join the long list of celebrities who support the COVID-19 vaccine for children, joined by fellow famous parents like Jennifer Garner, Ciara and Matthew McConaughey.

Rossum’s followers showed her support regarding her decision in the comments section of the Instagram post. “Excellent!! Ours is getting it Sunday,” wrote Instagram user @gregtannen. “As a mother, I commend you and support you for this decision,” shared another Instagram follower, @ankhsuma.

