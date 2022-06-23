Ryan Reynolds Admits He Will Sometimes ‘Snap’ at His Three Daughters: ‘They’re Wild’

Wild animals have nothing on little kids! Being a parent can sometimes feel like you’re moonlighting as a zookeeper, as you try to keep energetic, silly people alive without losing your cool. But if you find it impossible to feel Zen all the time, don’t worry — even celebrity parents have moments where they snap at their kids. Ryan Reynolds recently shared how he’s “like any parent” when it comes to making mistakes with his three daughters, James, 7, Ines, 5, and Betty, 2, whom he shares with wife Blake Lively.

“I’m a parent of three girls,” the Deadpool star said on Tuesday, at the “Creativity at the Pace of Culture” discussion at Cannes, per PEOPLE. “They’re wild. I think they have rabies sometimes.”

He also admitting to get angry sometimes. “I’m like any parent — I’ll have a moment where I’ll just snap,” he said. “It’s not so much what you do in the moment that’s interesting, it’s what you do afterwards.”

The Adam Project actor offered great tips when parents mess up. “I used to tell my kids, ‘Don’t waste your mistakes,'” he said. “When you’re making mistakes it’s easy to be absorbed by shame and this idea that you’ve done something wrong, but you also have to look at it critically and use it as a stepping stone to learning something profound.”

No parent is perfect, and this advice to learn from mistakes and work to repair the moment with your kids after snapping is so great.

When it comes to parenting (and cooking) Reynolds said in an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, “Blake runs the show.” He added, “I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn’t for her.”

Reynolds’ honesty about the struggles of parenting makes him so much more relatable. Who hasn’t snapped at their kids or compared them to exotic animals? All that matters is we don’t let ourselves get stuck in these difficult moments.

