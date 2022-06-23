Kim Kardashian Took North and Her Friends Into the Woods for an Epic Special Effects Makeup-Themed Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to throwing the most epic (and expensive) birthday parties for her kids. The Kardashians star, who shares 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West, has planned some pretty amazing parties for each of her children in the past. In a new interview, she reveals North’s latest birthday party plans — which included a super surprising theme.

In her Jun. 21 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon inquired about North’s recent birthday celebrations. “She just turned 9,” Kardashian confirmed, before shocking Fallon with her daughter’s newest obsession. “She’s really into special effects makeup. She does, like, really good like wounds and scars and she’s really good at it,” Kardashian continued. “She’s been taking classes.”

The mom of four confirmed that North’s passion for special effects makeup fully inspired her ninth birthday party this year, which included all things ‘spooky’. “So, she wanted to have a spooky, wilderness-themed birthday party,” Kardashian said. “So I took them out camping in the wilderness.”

Yes, you read that right. Kim Kardashian did, in fact, bring North and her closest friends camping — which pretty much proves that even celebrity moms will do just about anything for their kids. When Fallon asked how North got into special effects makeup in the first place, Kardashian admitted she didn’t know. “I have no idea, that’s a good question,” she laughed. “I should be concerned.”

While she may not have any clue where this love of spooky makeup stemmed from, Kardashian fostered her daughter’s newfound hobby by getting her enrolled in a class. In true Kardashian form, this escalated quickly into a lavish, all-out birthday party for North, where she taught a group of her friends how to do special effects makeup in the middle of the woods.

Happy Birthday, North!

