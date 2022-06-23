If The Kardashians has taught us nothing else, it’s proof that Khloé Kardashian is an amazing, hands-on mom to her daughter, True Thompson — who she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. And by the looks of every sweet, shared moment posted on Instagram, it seems like Kardashian takes serious pride in being a girl mom to her 4-year-old daughter. In her latest video, Kardashian caught True having a full-blown dance performance…with her pet cat as the audience.

Kardashian’s Jun. 22 Instagram Stories include three adorable short clips of True, who seems to be having the time of her life. Nicki Minaj’s Starships is blasting in the background, while True is happily dancing as she waves a long, black ribbon in the air. The two are in an open, seemingly empty room beside a table and chairs — which True can be seen dancing near, and looking under, between dance moves.

“She’s performing for her cat Grey Kitty,” Kardashian wrote in a text overlay on the last story — which explains why True keeps hilariously disappearing under the table to see her cat, who’s clearly hiding from all the commotion. As if True affectionally naming her cat ‘Grey Kitty’ isn’t cute enough, the Instagram Stories also feature her dancing to the new Disney bop We Don’t Talk About Bruno (you know the one), and impressively singing along to almost every lyric of the song.

To be honest, we could watch True’s adorable, at-home dance performance all day long. Get it, girl!

