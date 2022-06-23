Michael Bublé Shared The Funniest Video From Dad Duty Without His Wife

Michael Bublé gives his wife Luisana Lopilato the credit she deserves in a hilarious new video on Instagram. The “I’ll Never Not Love You” singer recently shared a video of how dad duty goes when mom isn’t around, and it’s so freaking funny.

In it, he’s on the phone as his son, Elias, 6, sits on his shoulders and pulls his hair, and his daughter, Vida, 3, wears swimming goggles and draws on his face with lip balm. Someone else throws toys at him from out of the shot, presumably his son Noah, 8. As this wildness ensues, Bublé is on the phone and lip synching to “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, .Paak, and Anderson.

“What you doing? Where you at?” he mouths. “Oh, you got plans? Don’t say that!”

Text on the video reads, “Any other dads feel like this when your wife leaves for 5 minutes ???” He captioned it, “Everyday should be mothers day…” Bublé captioned the video, before adding the hashtags #comehomethekidsmissyou #illleavethedooropen.

Fellow singers Katharine McPhee Foster and Angie Fisher both commented with laughing face emojis.

Someone else commented, “😂🙌 mama needs ‘me’ time.” “🤣🤣😂i can relate,” another person wrote.

When mom leaves, the family falls apart! Luckily, the Grammy winner has a sense of humor about his energetic kids. In an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest in February, Bublé confirmed that Lopilato is pregnant with their fourth child, “This will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting our fourth.”

In May, he told PEOPLE, “I think it’s already crazy. I think we’re already living crazy land, so it’s just going to get better. We’re so blessed to have healthy kids and a lot of love on our house. There’s a lot of noise. I would have it no other way. We’re so lucky.”

Bublé often keeps it light with funny videos. He recently shared another lip sync video to *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me,” with the text: “which one of us is going downstairs to get the snacks ?” He captioned it, “Snack bitch reporting for duty !!! 🤰🍿🍦#pregnancy #cravings #hotmama I ❤️ @luisanalopilato.”

We can’t wait to see the fun videos he makes when baby #4 is born!

