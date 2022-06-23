Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Family Vacation Photo While Traveling

Brittany Mahomes and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hubby Patrick Mahomes are known to serve up some serious family cuteness on social media. The newlywed couple are parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling, and announced last month that they’re expecting another baby. While pregnancy can sometimes mean morning sickness, swollen feet and serious fatigue, the mama-to-be is still looking flawless while updating her Instagram lately — featuring a collection of beautiful family photos while vacationing at the beach alongside Patrick and Sterling.

“Just traveling the world with these two,” Brittany wrote in her Jun. 22 Instagram caption, alongside a red heart emoji. The family of soon-to-be-four are standing together on a boat, with a picturesque view of clear blue water, sand and greenery behind them. In the trio of Instagram photos, the expectant mom is wearing a floppy straw hat, cheetah-print bikini and a black cover-up skirt. Even though Brittany is holding Sterling — who looks absolutely adorable in a baby-blue swim dress — you can still catch a glimpse of her new baby bump. Patrick is standing behind the two, sporting red swim trunks and a pair of dark shades.

Since Patrick’s rise to fame after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2020 Super Bowl win, Brittany and Sterling have accompanied him to so many outings — like the time the mommy-daughter duo cheered Patrick on from the sidelines at a Dallas Cowboys game, or when Brittany and Sterling wore matching outfits during his golf outing with Tom Brady.

We’re happy to see Brittany, Patrick and Sterling enjoying these fun moments before officially becoming a family of four.