Nick Cannon Is Every Proud Dad After Son Golden’s Baseball Game in This Sweet Video

Nick Cannon may be a father of almost 8 kids, but the Wild ‘N Out host has been a good sport about his growing family — even after revealing he scheduled a vasectomy consultation. Jokes aside, Cannon really seems to be a normal, loving dad who enjoys all the joys parenting can offer. The famous dad recently shared one of those sweet moments in an Instagram video after his son Golden’s baseball game.

The Jun. 22 Instagram video Cannon posted shows 4-year-old Golden — who he shares with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, along with their 16-month-old daughter Powerful Queen — leaving his baseball game. Golden is basically Cannon’s mini-me, sporting a baseball hat and backpack.

“How was baseball today?” Cannon asked as they walked. “Good, I made two home runs,” Golden responds, smiling. “Two home runs!?” Cannon replies excitedly, as someone calls Golden’s name in the background. “Say ‘peace out!'” Cannon says to the camera before ending the clip.

Although Cannon is clearly loving these father-son moments, he’s also been honest about what it’s like to be a father of daughters — adorably stating that he’s “wrapped around their finger” and revealing that his girls try to control him.

In addition to Golden and his sister Powerful Queen, Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillon with DJ Abby De La Rosa, his late son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who tragically passed away due to a brain tumor, and is expecting the birth of his eighth child this year with Bre Tiesi.

