The Real Reason Why Meghan & Harry Didn’t Get Lillibet’s Photo With the Queen

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to England for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in early June, they were all smiles as they attended public events and met with members of the royal family. However, rumors spread (like they always do where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are involved), and tabloids and insiders quickly reported how the couple were “upset” that daughter Lilibet, 1, didn’t get a picture with the Queen. However, new information has come out that reveals the real reason they didn’t get that coveted photo — and it’s actually very sweet.

A source told the New York Post that Prince Harry and Markle “enjoyed a private and intimate visit with the Queen” during the Platinum Jubilee and that the couple “didn’t even bother asking for photos as the 96-year-old monarch wasn’t feeling well.”

This is a caring, thoughtful move by the Duke and Duchess. It seems the most important thing was respecting the Queen’s privacy and health, while introducing her to her great-granddaughter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, reportedly didn't get the same treatment as her brother when he first met the Queen. https://t.co/RZTb6sar2B — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 16, 2022

However, this is not the story that outlets had been reporting at the time. A source told The Sun that the royals had a “quick in and out” meeting with the Queen. Another insider told The Sun, “Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen. But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting.” But this new information from The Post debunks that theory, showing that Prince Harry and Markle had a quick meeting in order to respect the Queen’s health — not out of any feeling of ill will — and it was their choice to not take a photo.

Additionally, Angela Levin, a supposed “royal expert,” previously stated that Netflix wasn’t happy about no photo with Lilibet and the Queen, as the couple are currently filming a docuseries with them. However, The Post also cast doubt on this report, per Elle, as they called Levin a “self-proclaimed royal expert” rather than a reliable source — and no Netflix executive has made a public statement about this.

The Queen and Lilibet got to meet and fans got the cutest picture of the baby girl, so that’s all that matters!

