Kate Hudson’s Son Bingham Is Her Mini-Me on a Recent Date Night

When kids go from flinging food at restaurants to being respectable dinner dates, it unlocks a new level in parenting. Suddenly, going out to eat is fun again, something actress and mom of three Kate Hudson can relate to. While hanging out in London last night, she posted a picture with her 10-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy — and her son is her mini-me!

“Dinner date 💚,” the Almost Famous star captioned the post on Instagram about her mother son dinner. With his long blonde hair, green eyes, and matching smirk, Bingham looks identical to his mom. He also almost reaches her shoulder now!

In the shot, the Truth Be Told actress has one arm resting casually on his head, a pose she won’t be able to do for long as he continues to grow. She’s clutching a shiny green bag in the other hand and dressed in all white. For his part, Bingham is wearing a black t-shirt, khaki pants, and purple sneakers. Other photos in the carousel feature Hudson posing inside a green tunnel.

Hudson is also mom to Ryder Robinson, 18, with ex Chris Robinson. She posted a selfie with him on June 7, revealing that she just voted in the “1st voting cycle with my adult son.”

She recently posted a photo with her daughter Rani Rose, 3, as well. In it, she’s pushing Rani, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, in a stroller in the streets of New York.

It’s nice to see her spending one-on-one time with her kids. All three of her children are so cute, but Bingham definitely looks the most like Hudson. He’s such a good sport for going out to dinner and taking a picture with his mom!

