Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia is Living Her Best Life on the Beach in the Cutest Pink Swimsuit

Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union at arrivals Plus Icon
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union/Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia is Living
Girls' one-shoulder printed swimsuit with cutout
Boys' swim trunk in stripe with
rainbow stripe long sleeve rash guard
View Gallery 21 Images

Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James celebrated the first day of summer yesterday in the most perfect way: with a trip to the beach! The toddler, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, seemed to have a blast in the sand — dancing, finding shells, and building sandcastles — while dressed in the cutest pink swimsuit.

Pictures from the bright, sunny day in San Diego were posted to Kaavia’s Instagram yesterday. In the first one, Shady Baby looks beautiful in a pink, floral-print bikini with ruffles along the top. She’s barefoot and dancing on the sand with jazz hands.

The next photo in the carousel shows Kaavia holding up a tiny shell she found to show the camera, and she looks so proud of her find. The last photo looks like Kaavia was caught unaware. She’s holding a red shovel and building a sandcastle, as she turns her head for the shot. Kaavia can pause her building to take a picture, but smiling is out of the question, thank you very much!

Kaavia was listening to “Summertime in the LBC” by Dove Shack during her beach day, a 1995 hip-hop tune that is perfect for easy beach listening. The account, which is run by her parents, then asks people to comment their favorite summer songs.

“Hard pause ma’am, there is no debate about all time summer smashes,” the post is captioned. “’Summer time in the LBC’ is top tier. Let’s argue. Drop your fave summer bangers in the comments.”

Some of the songs people suggested were “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, “Stone in Love” by Journey, and “California Love” by Tupac Shakur, among others.

Make a summer playlist, then take your family to the beach just this summer to play and have fun, Kaavia-style!

These are the cutest summertime shoes and sandals for kids. 

kids summertime shoes sandals

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad