Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia is Living Her Best Life on the Beach in the Cutest Pink Swimsuit

Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James celebrated the first day of summer yesterday in the most perfect way: with a trip to the beach! The toddler, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, seemed to have a blast in the sand — dancing, finding shells, and building sandcastles — while dressed in the cutest pink swimsuit.

Pictures from the bright, sunny day in San Diego were posted to Kaavia’s Instagram yesterday. In the first one, Shady Baby looks beautiful in a pink, floral-print bikini with ruffles along the top. She’s barefoot and dancing on the sand with jazz hands.

The next photo in the carousel shows Kaavia holding up a tiny shell she found to show the camera, and she looks so proud of her find. The last photo looks like Kaavia was caught unaware. She’s holding a red shovel and building a sandcastle, as she turns her head for the shot. Kaavia can pause her building to take a picture, but smiling is out of the question, thank you very much!

Kaavia was listening to “Summertime in the LBC” by Dove Shack during her beach day, a 1995 hip-hop tune that is perfect for easy beach listening. The account, which is run by her parents, then asks people to comment their favorite summer songs.

“Hard pause ma’am, there is no debate about all time summer smashes,” the post is captioned. “’Summer time in the LBC’ is top tier. Let’s argue. Drop your fave summer bangers in the comments.”

Some of the songs people suggested were “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, “Stone in Love” by Journey, and “California Love” by Tupac Shakur, among others.

Make a summer playlist, then take your family to the beach just this summer to play and have fun, Kaavia-style!

