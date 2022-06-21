Peta Murgatroyd Shared the Heartbreaking Story Behind Her Miscarriage

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up in gut-wrenching detail about her miscarriage and the story will speak to so, so many parents. Murgatroyd and her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy recounted their experience to PEOPLE, explaining that it all started when Murgatroyd tested positive for COVID.

“I had no strength. I couldn’t open a dishwasher. I couldn’t open the fridge to feed [her son] Shai, to get him some toast,” the dancer recalled. “It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic.” Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine at the time, serving as a judge on Dancing with the Stars, when Murgatroyd ended up in the hospital. He was put on the phone after she arrived and given the heartbreaking news. They had lost their baby.

Murgatroyd explained to PEOPLE that her body was not able take on the early stages of pregnancy and COVID at the same time. This was the third miscarriage she experienced, one of which happened in a Whole Foods bathroom stall during the fall of 2020. “I was sitting in the bathroom sobbing. I’m surprised nobody walked in because I was crying so heavily and wailing, one of those deep cries,” Murgatroyd recounted. “That was something that will probably live with me for the rest of my life, being on that toilet by myself.”

She wanted to tell her story as a way of unburdening herself and the many, many women who have gone through exactly what she went through. Murgatroyd posted a preview of the PEOPLE feature on her Instagram and dived into the decision to share her experience. She explained that it felt like she was “going to combust holding all this in.”

“The first time I let it out of my mouth to a colleague I felt strangely better, like a piece of shame had chipped away,” Murgatroyd explained. “So I found the more people I told, the better I felt. I came to realize that there is nothing shameful about it. And so here I am…this is all of me, the bare me and I hope that by me sharing my journey with all of you it could help someone else going through the same situation.”

We cannot be more impressed and grateful that Murgatroyd shared such a deeply personal, important story that will mean so much to so many moms who have gone through the very same heartbreak. And if that’s something you’re dealing with right now, we put together a guide to coping with losing a pregnancy.

