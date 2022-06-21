Kim Kardashian Followed These Therapist-Recommended Guidelines Before Introducing Pete Davidson to Her Kids

Kim Kardashian didn’t take introducing her kids to new boyfriend Pete Davidson lightly. During a recent interview with TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Kardashian explained that she consulted with her sister Kourtney, who is divorced with children, along with other friends who have “been through it.” She also spoke to “a few therapists.”

“I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker,” Kardashian explained. “It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people. But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian was also waiting to see how things might pan out with Davidson before she took the big step of introducing him to her family. “Kim was cautious about bringing Pete around her kids when they started dating because she wasn’t sure if the relationship was for fun or serious,” the insider said. “When she noticed things were moving in a serious direction, she knew she’d one day introduce her children to Pete.”

That careful timing and thoughtful planning seems to have paid off. The source added: “The kids and Pete get along very well and Kim seeing him be so great with them only made her fall in love with Pete more.”

Another insider confirmed to HollywoodLife that Davidson and Kardashian’s four kids have developed a strong bond. “Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North. They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves to see this. She has not ruled out the possibility of having another child and she is prepared for this if it were to happen.”

Further proof that the blended family is going strong? It looks like Davidson may have gotten the initials of all of Kardashian’s children (plus their mom’s!) tattooed on his neck. That’s in addition to several other tattoos he has for the reality star, including one that reads: “My girl is a lawyer.”

It’s no easy feat introducing kids to a new partner — and we’re a big fan of doing whatever works best at your pace!

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.