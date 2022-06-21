Drew Scott’s Wife Linda Phan’s Mirror Selfie Celebrating Her Postpartum Body is the Pinnacle of Body Positivity

Drew Scott’s wife Linda Phan is celebrating her postpartum body in one of the sweetest, most authentic photos we’ve seen from a new celeb mama.

On June 18, Phan posted a beautiful mirror selfie, beaming with pride over her body. She posted the body-confident photo to her Instagram with the caption saying: “catching up – on sleep, snuggles, feelings, socializing… k maybe not so much on that last thing 🙃 someday I’ll scribble down all the things that have been swirling around in my heart 🥰 for now, I’m just loving and thankful for my postparty bodday ❤️.”

In the mirror selfie, we see Phan looking as happy as can be while she shows off her gorgeous postpartum body. We love that she’s celebrating her incredible body after the journey it went through, bringing her and Scott’s little one into the world. Many celebrity mamas have been embracing their bodies after childbirth, and we love to see it every single time.

Phan and Scott met during Toronto Fashion Week over a decade ago in 2010, with Phan later becoming the Creative Director of Scott Brothers Entertainment. They got engaged in late 2016 and tied the knot in 2018 in Italy.

The pair announced they were expecting their first child in Dec. 2021 after a two-year fertility journey with IUI and IVF treatments.

In May 2022, their son Parker James was born and they seem on top of the world at the long-awaited arrival of their kiddo.

