Kylie Jenner’s Father’s Day Tribute to Travis Scott Includes a Peek at Their Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner’s tribute to Travis Scott on Father’s Day included a small sneak peek of their son. She shared a photo of Scott with their 4-year-old daughter Stormi and 4-month-old son, who was formerly named Wolf but has a different namesake now, which the parents have chosen to keep a secret. They’re all pictured cuddling in bed together and Jenner captioned the photo: “Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you.”

Jenner also posted an adorable photo of Scott with their baby, who is wearing matching Nike Air sneakers.

While the Kardashians star has been private when it comes to sharing pictures of her new child (neither of the photos above show his face), the reality star has been very open about her postpartum experience, from the highest highs to the lowest lows. The mom-of-two uses Instagram as a vehicle to connect with her fans and share some honest words about her well-being.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she said in an Instagram story titled “6 weeks postpartum”, per CNN. “And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

Jenner went on to offer a direct message to any moms struggling right now. “It’s okay not to be okay,” she explained. “Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back.’ Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!”

We completely understand Jenner’s desire to keep her new son’s life private, whether that’s keeping his name on the DL or not sharing candid photos on social media. We also are extremely here for moms supporting other moms, with honest, thoughtful takes on mental health and wellness.

