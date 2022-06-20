Madonna Shared Candid Pics of Her Kids (& Her Lookalike Dad!) in Honor of Father’s Day

Madonna wished herself a loving Father’s Day and we’re extremely here for it. The singer posted a series of Instagram stories that featured her kids, Rocco Ritchie, 21, who she shares with ex Guy Ritchie, Lourdes, 25, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon and adopted children Estere and Stella, 9, David Banda, 16, and Mercy, 15. “Happy Father’s Day to me!!” she wrote, alongside three heart emojis. You can see all of the photos HERE.

Madonna also shared a photograph of her dad, who looks so much like her. “My dear sweet father Silvio,” she said. Her father celebrated his 90th birthday last June and the singer posted sweet snapshots of him with the whole family in a vineyard in Michigan. “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” Madonna captioned the photos.

Oh yeah, and she took to the main grid to share this tribute to herself on the special day:

There’s plenty of evidence that Madonna’s kids think that she deserves the very best Father’s Day ever. Lourdes has been vocal about what an incredible person her mom is — both as a parent and a pop culture icon. Her favorite piece of advice she’s gotten from Madonna? “It’s not about the money or your face or how hot you look. It’s about what you’re bringing into the world and what you’re going to leave behind,” Lourdes recounted during a conversation with Interview magazine. She added: “I’m increasingly able to recognize how influential and amazing this woman is, and how empowering to other women and ahead of her time she has always been.”

The duo don’t just have a strong mother-daughter bond. They’re also sleepover buddies. “It’ll be 2 a.m. and she’s like, “Let’s watch a movie!’” Lourdes said. “Whenever I stay over, she’s walking around the house until like three in the morning. I’m like, “’What are you doing? Go to bed.’”

The happiest of Father’s Day to Madonna — we’re all celebrating alongside you!

