Bob Saget’s Daughter Lara Shared a Throwback Photo & Father’s Day Message to Her ‘Best Friend’

Lara Saget shared a moving note about her dad in honor of Father’s Day. She uploaded a throwback photo of herself with the comedian, who died in January, alongside a loving message.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world,” she wrote. “I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless.”

She added that her dad always chose love and that she will do the same. “The love is right here. And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love,” Lara continued. “I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father’s Day.” Many, many comments poured in, including one from Saget’s former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin, who wrote: “Beautiful, Lara. Sending you lots of love today.”

Saget’s family released a statement in February explaining that he died of head trauma, after accidentally hitting his head and going to sleep without realizing he had been injured. They added that they were “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.” Lara also took to Instagram after his passing to share one of the most important messages she had learned from her dad.

“My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more,” she wrote. “I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”

We’re sending so much love to the whole Saget family right now.