Michelle Obama Posted a New Pic of Barack & His Girls for Father’s Day

Michelle Obama shared a sweet, candid family photo in honor of Father’s Day. The former First Lady posted a snapshot of the whole family together, smiling and embracing one another. “Happy Father’s Day to dads everywhere!” she wrote. “@BarackObama, thanks for being the most loving and caring father to our girls. We love you!”

Obama posted his own photo to mark the special day, which featured him snapping a shot of the whole family posing in front of Michelle’s portrait at Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father-figures celebrating today!” he wrote. “Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud of being Malia and Sasha’s dad…and the family’s designated photographer.” A big hats off to Obama for earning that distinctive title — heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Michelle has made it an annual tradition to share loving, thoughtful words for her husband on Father’s Day, always alongside a family picture that’ll make you say “aww.” In 2020, she posted a photo of Obama with Sasha and Malia in the Oval Office, accompanied by the caption: “Our daughters couldn’t have asked for a better role model. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives.”

Obama has been open about his quest to be an involved, present father to his two daughters — even when he was running the country. Two years ago, he penned an intimate message on Instagram, which revealed that he always made sure to eat dinner with his family every evening by 6:30 so they could catch up on their days.

“The fact that my own father was largely absent from my childhood helped shape my ideas about the kind of father I intended to be,” he wrote. “When Malia was born, I made a promise to myself that my kids would know me, that they’d grow up feeling my love keenly and consistently, knowing that I’d always put them first.”

