Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Photos of Ben Affleck and Daughter Emme in Honor of Father’s Day

Jennifer Lopez shared intimate, candid photos of Ben Affleck in celebration of Father’s Day. The multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram to post a video montage of loving snapshots that feature the couple kissing, dancing and taking selfies. “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” she wrote. “#HappyFathersDay my love.”

Lopez also posted a longer tribute on her site On The JLo, which showcases sweet family photos of her twins, Emme and Maximilian, with Affleck.

The singer applauded Affleck for the way he raises his three kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — and gave him big kudos for how he treats her children.

“I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father,” Lopez wrote. “And its not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure.”

The couple has been all about merging their two families, with trips to the batting cages, school drop-offs, restaurant outings and Universal Studios. A source told E! News that it’s been very important to Lopez that they all come together in a tight-knit way.

“Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben’s kids and welcome them into her home and her life,” the insider said. “They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond.” The source added that Seraphina and Emme have grown particularly close because the two go to the same school and are close in age.

A big happy father’s day to Affleck and his loving, blended family!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.