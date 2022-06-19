Justin Timberlake’s Super-Sweet Father’s Day Post Admires His 2 ‘Favorite Melodies’

Despite being one of the most recognized names of our time, Justin Timberlake likes to keep his family life private — especially when it comes to him and Jessica Biel’s sons, Silas and Phineas. However, Father’s Day has made him a bit lenient with that rule, letting fans catch a glimpse of his musically inclined boys.

On June 19, Timberlake uploaded a super-rare snapshot of his two sons with Biel on his Instagram. He captioned the sweet photo, saying: “My two favorite melodies. ❤️❤️ Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!”

In the photo, we see the back of his sons’ heads as they play the piano. Silas is wearing a color block sweater, focused on the instrument while sitting next to his younger brother Phineas, who has the bounciest little blond curls.

Biel and Timberlake rarely post photos of their little ones, keeping their faces obscured from the public. Many celebrity parents do this like Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and more.

Biel and Timberlake met back in early 2007, getting engaged nearly five years later in Dec. 2011. They married the following year in Italy. They welcomed two sons named Silas, 7, and Phineas, who’s already almost two years old.

In a 2020 interview with Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio per People, Timberlake called fatherhood “humbling,” saying: “Here’s what I’ll say — all I know is I don’t know what the hell I did before. It’s an extremely humbling experience, and I’ve never had more poop on my person!”