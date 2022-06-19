Queen Elizabeth II Honors Late Father With a Throwback Photo That Proves He’s Always in Her Heart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Queen Elizabeth II wastes no time honoring her late father for Father’s Day. On June 19, the Queen uploaded a photo of her when she reigned as a Princess and her father King George VI back in 1946. The official royal Instagram page @theroyalfamily posted the super-sweet picture with the caption, “Wishing all of our followers a very happy Father’s Day. 📸 The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) with her father King George VI in 1946.”

You can see the post HERE. And you can also see another sweet snapshot of them from the same day below.

King George VI, Future British Queen Princess Elizabeth Everett Collection.

In the super-sweet photo, we see the father-daughter duo standing up tall, beaming with pride at one another while they’re in at the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

King George VI passed away 70 years ago in Feb. 1952, at the young age of 56 from health complications and an eventual blood clot in his heart. Elizabeth was only 25 years old when she lost her father and had to take reign of the throne.

The Queen constantly honors her father, from Father’s Day posts to little traditions she upholds. For example, according to Hello! Magazine, she keeps the holiday lights up around the royal estate until Feb. 6 — the day her father passed.

It’s clear she was and always will be proud to be her father’s daughter and we love the way she honored him today.

