Prince William Looks Like the Proudest Papa in This Never-Before-Seen Snapshot of Him & His 3 Kids

We’re starting off this year’s Father’s Day on a high note thanks to the Cambridges. On the morning of June 19, the Cambridge family uploaded one of the most adorable photos we’ve ever seen of the family on their official Instagram. For Father’s Day, Prince William decided to kick it off with this never-before-seen snapshot of him and his three kids.

The darling photo was posted with the sweet caption: “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!”

In the photo, we see William in the middle with his arms wrapped around a smiling/ delightfully screaming Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Of course, Prince Louis decided to go the extra mile and get on his dad’s shoulder, smiling from ear to ear and holding onto his dad’s ears.

We love this super-sweet photo, especially since it’s a Father’s Day homage — and so many royal supporters can’t get over this photo as well. Underneath the post is a myriad of comments like “This is such a lovely photo! Happy Father’s Day 🤍” and “What a beautiful family! Thank you for sharing them with us all!”

Not only do we love this proud papa photo, but we love that all the kids share William’s bright, big smile. We’re sure they’ll spend this Father’s Day doing something they all love (maybe even bake in the kitchen as a family again!)

Proud parents Kate Middleton and William share three children together named George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 5.

