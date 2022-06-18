Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable & Smiling Photos of Her Daughter Sterling: ‘You Are Perfect’

It’s no secret that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are crazy about their growing daughter Sterling Skye. On June 15, Brittany posted a series of photos that warmed our hearts almost instantly on her Instagram. She posted the photos of her and her daughter with the caption, “Sterling girl, you are perfect💖.”

You can see the super-sweet photos HERE.

In the photos, we see Brittany rocking a black athleisure set while holding her growing girl. The first photo may be our favorite because the Mahomes girls are smiling from ear to ear (and we can’t get over Sterling’s baby teeth coming in!) Then we get a snapshot of the pair high-fiving, followed by Brittany helping Sterling hold up her baby biceps.

The comment section under these adorable snapshots blew up, with so many commenting things like “Y’all are the cutest” and “Cutest duo!”

The Mahomes married back on March 12, 2022, in Hawaii, followed by honeymooning in St. Barts. The two have been together since high school but didn’t get engaged until Sept. 2020.

They share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, who they welcomed into the world on Feb. 2021. On May 29, 2022, the Mahomes announced on Instagram they were expecting another addition to the family!

In a previous interview with ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters per Essentially Sports, Patrick said that Sterling already has a big personality like her sassy mama. “It’s been awesome, you know. She’s at the stage now where she’s almost walking. She has a personality. She knows how to say ‘No’ a lot,” he said.

