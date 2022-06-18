Channing Tatum Reveals the Adorable Ways He Keeps up With His Imaginative Daughter Everly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Channing Tatum has been very open about his fatherhood journey, from the parenting fears to the beautiful moments he cherishes. But in a brand new interview with Fatherly, Tatum is sharing what it’s like to be the father of a “headstrong” and imaginative little girl. Hint: he goes all in during playtime with his daughter Everly, 9.

When asked “What do you think makes a good dad?,” Tatum responded simply by saying: “I’d say the will, the want to show up, and just be present.” He added, “Because you might not have even had a dad. You might not have any idea or had a terrible dad, and you might be so scared that that’s how you’re going to be, that you don’t know how to engage. Or you might be afraid that you’re going to engage and you’re going to mess it up.”

“But I think that you just try to do as much as you can. I think as long as you’re engaged with your kids on any level, you’re going to do the best job that you know how to do at that moment,” the Magic Mike star added.

With playtime, specifically, Tatum goes all-in with it and dives into her imagination. “My experience was to go into her world and be there with her. If she likes dragons, I’ll go be a dragon. If she likes witches, I’ll become a warlock.”

“For me, being silly, it’s just being. I’m an actor. So, I have no problem being a clown. It’s sort of par for the course for me,” he added.

While he’s quite confident during playtime, Tatum also revealed he had (and still has) fear about fatherhood. “I was afraid because I didn’t know how to be the dad that I wanted. I just wanted to do a good job … whatever that meant.”

And truly, he seems like an amazing father to Everly. (And we’re still not over the adorable children’s book he wrote in honor of Everly called The One and Only Sparkella!)

Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan welcomed their daughter Everly, 9, on May 31, 2013.

