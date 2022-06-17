Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Served the Cutest Dance Moves for Breakfast

Eggs and toast are fine, but the best way to start your day is with a little dancing! Gabrielle Union and her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James, whom she shares with husband Dwayne Wade, offered a “dance break for breakfast” in a new video. This sassy tot will make you want to turn up the volume and get down and dance.

Shady Baby served the cutest moves alongside her mom in a video posted to Instagram yesterday. The Bring It On star captioned it, “She Got Served with a side of cheese grits. #ShadyBaby #Dance.” The video is set to Lizzo’s “Juice” and shows the mother-daughter duo letting loose in their pajamas in the dining room.

They spin, wave their arms in the air, shake their heads, pop their hips, and more. At one point, they roll their arms, then pose with one hand out. Kaavia is focused, staying on beat and adding her own flair to the moves alongside her mom in this adorable video. But our favorite parts are when the camera zooms in to catch Kaavia’s unique facial expressions and overall sassiness. She’s shady and she knows it!

“💃 is the best part of a balanced breakfast,” the official Barbie account commented. PROUDLY, a skin care line “for melanated babies” by Union and Wade, wrote, “Yessss! Kaavia servin’ us moves! 😍”

Fans commented on the fun video as well, with one person writing, “Yaasss! Dance parties are always it! 😍🔥🙌🏽” Another said, “I’m here for her shade everyday😍.”

Whether she’s practicing for a dance recital or just having fun with her mom, Kaavia’s dance moves are always on point.

