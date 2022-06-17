Dwayne Johnson Highlights the Struggle of Trying to Take a Nap as a Parent in Funny New Video

Taking a nice, quiet nap is a luxury most parents don’t get to enjoy — at least, not while their kids are little. Even celebrity parents struggle to get a few minutes of daytime shut-eye, which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently demonstrates in a super relatable new video.

“Many of you know my pain 😂🕷❤️,” the Black Adam star wrote on Instagram Thursday. He explained that his efforts to take a nap were thwarted by his daughter, Tiana “Tia” Gia, 4, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian. “Attempted to take a quick nap but my littlest loving tornado, kept coming back every two minutes to genuinely ask me, “daddy how are you sleeping?” Do kids have a secret sense that alerts them when parents are sleeping? Because this is so relatable.

“After my 7th time of saying, ‘daddy is sleeping great baby, thank you for checking on me,’” The Rock, who also shares Jasmine, 6, with Hashian and Simone, 20, with ex Dany Garcia, continued. “She says I know what you need… She puts the dog’s toy by my mouth and then serenades me with Itsy Bitsy Spider, who apparently loves stomp walking all over daddy’s face 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️”

The accompanying video shows Tia singing “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and making her hands into a spider that crawls on The Rock’s face. He’s just looking at her and smiling while she does this. In the video, he says, “Ah, thank you sweetheart. I love when the Itsy Bitsy Spider comes around.” After she finishes singing, she picks up the dog toy and squeezes it right in his face. The Rock is patient through it all!

“Then hits me with the walk off mic drop 🎤👇🏾 of ‘goodnight daddy, I love you’ 👏🏾👍🏾,” he wrote, which you can hear her say in the video. He just smiles and says, “I love you too.” Then adds, “I think it’s time for Itsy Bitsy Spider to retire.” How are kids so annoying, then so sweet right after? It definitely keeps parents on their toes!

“We act annoyed, but secretly, us daddy’s never want this kinda stuff to end, 😉” The Rock added. “The hell with it, I’ll sleep next year 💀😂 #gluttonforpunishment #bringiton.🌪🕷❤️”

He seems to be taking the lack of sleep in stride, which is the only thing you can do. This man deserves a nap for Father’s Day!

