Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture of Daughter Malti — & a Sweet Message to Her Mama

Since bringing their daughter Malti Marie home after over 100 days in the NICU, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have mostly shielded her from the public eye. But in honor of Chopra’s mom’s birthday, the Quantico actress shared a new picture of the 5-month-old along with the sweetest message to Chopra’s mom, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra.

“Happiest birthday Mama,” Chopra wrote on Instagram yesterday. “May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!”

The picture shows three generations of beautiful women. Dr. Chopra is holding Malti, whose wrapped up in a blanket with her face turned away from the camera. Chopra is sitting next to her mom, smiling down at her baby girl, and Dr. Chopra is smiling at the camera looking absolutely in love with her daughter and granddaughter.

Although you can’t see much of baby Malti in the picture, you can see her hair staring to grow in, which is the same gorgeous dark brown color as her mom and grandma.

In the post, the Citadel star also referenced an amazing birthday trip her mom took. “Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while,” she added. “Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra”

This is the first photo Chopra or Jonas have shared of their daughter since their gorgeous photo on Mother’s Day (with a heart over baby Malti’s face).

Jonas commented on the photo with a “😍🎂.” The Dancing With Myself judge also posted his own birthday tribute to his mother-in-law on his Instagram Stories. He shared a picture dressed in a baseball uniform and hugging Dr. Chopra, with the caption, “Happy birthday to my incredible mother in law.” You just have to look at Dr. Chopra’s Instagram for a peek at their close relationship, as her bio refers to him as a “genius.” It reads: “Doctor for 40 years mother of 2 happy children and MIL of a genius,” which we can only assume was written by the singer himself.

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma also commented on Chopra’s post, writing, “Mama chop!” Many other fans added heart emojis and happy birthday wishes on the post, which already has 1.3 million likes.

It may be Dr. Chopra’s birthday, but this beautiful picture is a gift to us!

