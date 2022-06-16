Giada De Laurentiis Celebrates Daughter Jade’s Graduation With Ex-Husband Todd: ‘On to the Next Exciting Chapter’

Graduation brings people together to honor the hard work of grads, and celebrity parents have been setting aside their differences to mark the occasion with their exes. Giada De Laurentiis is the latest to celebrate this important milestone with her 14-year-old daughter Jade, who is officially a middle school graduate!

In a new Instagram post yesterday, the Food Network star posed in the bright sunshine with her ex-husband Todd Thompson for Jade’s graduation.

“I can’t believe how fast time flies! Soo proud of u Jadey! ♥️” she wrote. “On to the next exciting chapter- 9th grade!! #mommymoments.”

In one picture, the master Italian chef poses with Jade and Thompson, in a beautiful display of co-parenting. In another, she poses with her own mom, Veronica De Laurentiis. The Giadzy chef also posted a stunning black-and-white photo of Jade, who was wearing a gorgeous white gown with a flower crown on her head. De Laurentiis’ boyfriend Shane Farley was also pictured at the event posing with Jade.

Jade gave a speech at the ceremony, which De Laurentiis also posted.

“I’ve often heard the phrase, ‘You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone,’” Jade said in the video. “Probably even more so because of the pandemic. Well, I don’t think that’s accurate. Not for me, and I’m pretty sure not for my friends. To say we don’t know what we have until it’s gone is to imply that we have no idea how good we had it here. How happy this school has made us. How this group of friends, many of us starting together since kindergarten, have become a type of family.” It’s enough to make any parent cry!

“She’s so sophisticated! And just soo grown! You’ve brought up an amazing daughter! ❤️❤️❤️” one person commented on the post. Another added, “Congratulations…she is smart and beautiful like her mama! Great job to you both!! 🎉🎓❤️”

Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli also commented on the post, writing, “Congratulations!!🔥🔥❤️❤️”

In April, De Laurentiis told PEOPLE that her daughter wants to do auditions for off-Broadway shows and films. “She doesn’t fear anything,” she said. “She’s like, ‘I can do it. I know I can do it. I just have to work at it but I can do it.’ It’s amazing to watch. It truly is. I did not have that kind of self-confidence for sure when I was a kid.”

The proud mama also told the outlet that Jade plans to go to theater camp this summer and a performing arts high school this fall. Congratulations, Jade! We can’t wait to see the amazing things you do in the future.

