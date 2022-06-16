Megan Fox ‘Really Appreciated’ This Sweet Co-Parenting Gesture by Brian Austin Green’s Girlfriend

When it comes to co-parenting, respect goes a long way. That’s one reason why Brian Austin Green’s girlfriend Sharna Burgess reached out to his ex-wife Megan Fox with the sweetest message of support and love.

The Dancing With The Stars pro is currently expecting her first baby with Green, who is already dad to Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil, and Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5, with Fox. In a new interview on The Viall Files on June 15, the dancer revealed that she asked Green if it was OK to text Fox about their kids.

“After we’d been dating for about four or five months when I asked, I was like, ‘Can I get Megan’s number? I’d love to text her,’” Burgess, 36, said. She wanted to tell the Jennifer’s Body star, “‘Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. They’re amazing kids, I love them and if there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.’”

That’s amazing right? Bridging the gap with respect and opening up the lines of communication is so important. Apparently, Fox thinks so too, as Burgess revealed she “really appreciated” it and thanked her. “And she thanked me for being great with her kids, too,” Burgess said.

“Megan’s really been around and gotten to know Sharna,” Green added. What an inspirational example of putting the past behind you!

In a cover story with Glamour UK in April, Fox opened up about only seeing her kids “half the time.”

“It’s hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I’m not doing a good enough job, but I’m also separated from their father,” she said. “So, I can only have them half of the time. That just is what it is. And in some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone’s mother and that’s nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, ‘I haven’t done enough’.”

Fox, who split with Green in May 2020, is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. Burgess and Green started dating in late 2020 and our expecting their first baby on July 4.

“I met these beautiful kids that I get to be a stepparent to and watch them grow, and I love them so much,” Burgess said.

“They’re amazing kids, so they haven’t made my job difficult,” she added. “But it’s shown me that I do have a natural nurturing instinct with kids. I love kids, I love being a part of watching them grow and helping them shape themselves and I love being a mom. And that’s made me really excited for this one to come along.”

Green’s sons are also excited for their new baby brother. The BH90210 actor’s told PEOPLE on June 7, “They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They’re counting down the days! [The baby] is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he’ll be surrounded by a lot of love. It’s exciting.”

What a beautiful example of co-parenting with mutual respect and appreciation!

