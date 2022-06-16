Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Teaching Daughter Malti ‘The Things We Love’ About Their Cultures

As 5-month-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas grows up, she’ll learn all about acting and music from her famous parents, mom Priyanka Chopra and dad Nick Jonas. But the most important things she’ll experience are the values and traditions from her parents’ unique cultures! In a new interview, Jonas opened up about these traditions, saying “I’m excited to pass that on” to his daughter.

“It’s really important to us that our daughter has an upbringing that is representative of our family and the things we love about [my wife’s] Indian culture and my American culture,” the Dancing With Myself judge told PEOPLE today.

Jonas, who topped PEOPLE’s list of 100 Reasons to Love America with his brothers Joe and Kevin, and the Quantico actress got married in Dec. 2018, with both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. “I felt a kind of peace in my spirit about it all that I had not felt before,” Jonas told PEOPLE. “I just tried to follow that, and as I continued to follow it, it led me to some pretty big milestones, which were engagement and marriage within six months. It all worked out and is wonderful.”

In an interview with Variety last month, Jonas shared about being a dad, “The weight of everything is much more intense.” He added, “I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

Chopra also gushed about Jonas to PEOPLE today, sharing that she’s watched her husband “create music, write scripts, launch businesses, among many other things, all while being so present. He’s an incredible son, brother, husband, friend and father. I don’t know how I got so lucky.”

The Citadel actress and “Who’s In Your Head” singer have been very private about their newborn daughter, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January. On May 8, Jonas shared the first picture of the family of 3, writing in part, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home.”

Chopra shared the same picture, adding, “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. ❤️”

In the interview with PEOPLE, Jonas also revealed he and Chopra are tackling this parenthood journey together. He called Chopra “a rock the whole time and continues to be,” about Malti’s time in the NICU. “I’m grateful to have a teammate in Pri.”

Malti will grow up immersed in her parents’ love, teamwork, and traditions, which is so beautiful to see.

