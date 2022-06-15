Here’s Exactly What Amber Heard Plans to Tell Her Daughter About the Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard is opening up after a jury sided with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a case that granted him $10 million in damages. The actress, who is mom to one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, spoke to Today‘s Savannah Guthrie about the impact this experience will have on her as a parent. “One day you may want to tell your daughter about this or have to tell your daughter about everything that you’ve gone through,” Guthrie said to Heard, per PEOPLE. “What would you want to say?”

She responded: “I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

Heard added that her life post-trial will revolve a lot more around Oonagh. “I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know?” she said. “Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.” Heard welcomed her daughter via a surrogate in July 2021.

She broke the news on Instagram with a snapshot of herself with her baby lying in bed together. “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” Heard wrote. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Heard called herself Oonagh’s “mom and dad” in another Instagram post, which featured the two cuddling behind a computer. Her daughter is named after Heard’s late mother Paige, who passed away in 2020. “She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul,” the actress wrote at the time. “She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known.”

