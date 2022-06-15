Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck

Janet Jackson Says Her Focus Has Shifted From Music to ‘Mama’

2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV Scooter / AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Janet Jackson has been taking a break from the industry. The singer appeared on the cover of the June/July issue of Essence and explained why fans haven’t been getting any new music lately.

“Even though it’s something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job,” she said. “There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can’t say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There’s so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama.”

The artist added that the whole fame element of her job doesn’t particularly interest her — she’s much more focused on her 5-year-old son Eissa Al Mana and “the woman that I am today.” Jackson welcomed her little boy into the world when she turned 50 and has been co-parenting with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. A source told PEOPLE that Eissa is Jackson’s “world” and she absolutely loves being a mom.

“Janet has changed a lot since her son was born. She is beyond happy,” the insider said. Another source added: “While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion. She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life.”

The singer also made the — very! — rare decision as a celebrity to not invest in a nanny. She credits her upbringing for that. “My mother [Katherine Jackson] did it. Her mother did it. Why can’t I? I’m sure I’ll need someone in the future, some help, but I don’t have anyone and I love it,” she said in a radio interview to Carrie & Tommy, adding that her son is the “reason [she] breathes.” Jackson also opened up about all the wonderful things Eissa has taught her about herself.

“I’ve always been a patient person, but there’s more patience that you have to have and I never knew I was as patient as I really am,” she said. “He’s first and foremost in my life. I get up, I go to sleep, everything is about him. He comes first in my life.”

We are very happy to sacrifice getting some new Janet Jackson tunes in exchange for her spending some much wonderful -on-one time with her son!

