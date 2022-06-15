Janet Jackson Says Her Focus Has Shifted From Music to ‘Mama’

Janet Jackson has been taking a break from the industry. The singer appeared on the cover of the June/July issue of Essence and explained why fans haven’t been getting any new music lately.

“Even though it’s something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job,” she said. “There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can’t say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There’s so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama.”

The artist added that the whole fame element of her job doesn’t particularly interest her — she’s much more focused on her 5-year-old son Eissa Al Mana and “the woman that I am today.” Jackson welcomed her little boy into the world when she turned 50 and has been co-parenting with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. A source told PEOPLE that Eissa is Jackson’s “world” and she absolutely loves being a mom.

“Janet has changed a lot since her son was born. She is beyond happy,” the insider said. Another source added: “While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion. She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life.”

The singer also made the — very! — rare decision as a celebrity to not invest in a nanny. She credits her upbringing for that. “My mother [Katherine Jackson] did it. Her mother did it. Why can’t I? I’m sure I’ll need someone in the future, some help, but I don’t have anyone and I love it,” she said in a radio interview to Carrie & Tommy, adding that her son is the “reason [she] breathes.” Jackson also opened up about all the wonderful things Eissa has taught her about herself.

“I’ve always been a patient person, but there’s more patience that you have to have and I never knew I was as patient as I really am,” she said. “He’s first and foremost in my life. I get up, I go to sleep, everything is about him. He comes first in my life.”

We are very happy to sacrifice getting some new Janet Jackson tunes in exchange for her spending some much wonderful -on-one time with her son!

