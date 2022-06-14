Dwayne Johnson Gets Hilarious Unibrow & Mustache From His ‘Tornadoes’

Sunday mornings can be a little chaotic when you have young kids. The expectation is a relaxing day to sleep in; the reality is practical jokes being played on you before you even get out of bed! At least, that’s how it went for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson last weekend. One moment he’s sleeping, the next he’s rocking a unibrow and over-the-top mustache courtesy of his “tornadoes,” AKA, his daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana “Tia” Gia, 4, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian.

“Yup, then this happened, 🌞👹💀” the Black Adam star captioned a new video posted to Instagram Sunday.

The selfie video shows The Rock lying in bed, with a goatee, unibrow, and curly mustache drawn on his face in black marker. He admires his new look in the camera, examining the silly artwork and design, then gives a thumbs up and starts laughing.

He tells the funny story behind the look in his caption. “It was quite the challenge to lay in bed this morning pretending to still be fast asleep while tiny footsteps come running in, giggling and whispering…then slowly but not subtly crawl on my bed – and proceed to draw on my face,” The Rock wrote.

“They’re 6 & 4,” he explained, “so when they draw ✍🏾 they jab as hard as they can like they’re giving me a COVID test thru my face 😂🤦🏽‍♂️👊🏾.” Ouch! He has the patience of a saint to pretend to be asleep so these adorable little girls can prank him.

“I thought they were finished ☑️ until one says to the other, ‘let’s give Daddy a unibrow..’ which they clearly proceeded to do,” he continued. “And when they were done the 4 year old whispers ‘Oh My God’ then they giggle and laugh like little devils and run out of the room. While unsuspecting grizzly bear daddy continues to sleep quietly in bed.”

He added, “Sunday morning 👍🏾😂 #justdoingmyjob ❤️ #mytornadoes🌪🌪 #thatshithurt 🤣✍🏾.”

Hashian commented on the video, “Don’t forget the little earrings they gave you too! 😂😂😂”

Other celebrities commented on The Rock’s amazing new look. Camila Alves McConaughey, a Brazilian model and designer married to Matthew McConaughey, wrote, “Amazing… they did a real good job. 👏😍”

Reese Witherspoon added, “😂classic!” and James Andre Jefferson Jr. commented, “The uni-brow needs to stay.”

Letting little kids near his face with a marker — while keeping his eyes closed? That’s true bravery! The former WWE Superstar, who is also dad to Simone Alexandra, 20, with ex Dany Garcia, always posts the sweetest videos of his little girls and still takes care of his mom. If he has to endure some surprise makeovers every now and then, well that’s just part of the job.

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.