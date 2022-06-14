Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Got the Coolest Mohawk in New Pictures

Travis Barker is officially a stepdad to Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, — and his rock ‘n’ roll influence is already being felt in the family! The Blink-182 drummer, who married Kardashian last month, has a shaved head covered in tattoos, and Reign just took one major step to looking just like him.

The Kardashians star posted new photos posted to Instagram showing Reign’s wild new haircut! Kardashian simply captioned the post with two emojis, “🪒🤘🏼,” representing a razor and a rocker hand gesture. In the pictures, Reign is sporting a seriously cool mohawk with a shaved head.

The photos are black and white, showing Reign in the bathroom admiring his new hair in the mirror. The sides of his head are completely clean shaven — just like Barker’s — and the top is gelled up into a spiky mohawk. He is ready for his Blink-182 audition, OK? He can just dance on stage, showing off his new ‘do.

The next picture is a profile shot of the head, where you can see the full mohawk in all of its glory from the top of his forehead down to the nape of his neck. He’s looking down in the last shot, giving audiences one more angle of the stunning haircut. Elementary school by day, rock ‘n’ roll all night!

Many people were loving with this amazing mohawk. Fellow rocker Avril Lavigne commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “🤘🏼.” Someone else added, “A mini Travis in the making lol…that little Mohawk. 👏👏👏”

However, others were concerned that maybe Reign didn’t like it. “Oh noo😢 he looks sad 😡,” one person commented, and another wrote, “His little face says it all. 😮”

It’s hard to say whether he is sad or if he’s just tired of sitting still and getting his picture taken. If he doesn’t like it, Kardashian could always shave the rest of his hair and let it grow back out. But if he does like it, what’s the harm? Letting kids express themselves with their hair is fun and the haters can take a seat.

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!