Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Joined OnlyFans — & He Blames Her Mom, Denise Richards

Sami Sheen, the 18-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, has joined OnlyFans, a subscription-based service that’s known for sexually explicit content. Charlie, who split with Richards in 2006, told US Weekly that he does not “condone” this decision.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” he said in a statement. “This did not occur under my roof.” The dad added that he urges his daughter to “keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

In response, Richards released a statement shutting down the idea that Sami’s choice to join OnlyFans had anything to do with her. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” she said. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

The teen’s living arrangements have been seemingly tumultuous and a point of contention. Sami was living with her dad back in February, according to an interview Richards gave on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” she said at the time. “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

The actress added that she would love for her daughter to live with her. “But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want,” she said. “There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

Sami posted a TikTok last September, detailing her reasons for moving out of Richards’ house. “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…” she said, per Page Six.“Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

In response, a source told Page Six that Richards set “normal rules” as a parent. “She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules,” the insider said. “Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad. Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation.”