Bindi Irwin Is an Official ‘Umbrella Holder’ for Baby Grace & the Picture Is So Sweet!

Moms wear many hats — comforter, chef, boo-boo kisser, master of silly faces, photographer, protector … the list goes on. Bindi Irwin has added two new roles to the list, which she shared in the cutest way! In a new picture, Irwin revealed she’s the official “umbrella holder” and “puddle splash supporter” for her daughter Grace Warrior, 1.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star posted a photo to Instagram Monday that will make you want to pull out your rain boots and play outside! She’s holding a big green umbrella over Grace as she walks ahead hunting for puddles.

“Mama = umbrella holder & puddle splash supporter,” she captioned the sweet picture.

A little rain won’t stop a baby on the move! Grace, whom Irwin shares with husband Chandler Powell, loves exploring the Australia Zoo where her family lives, rain or shine. In this picture, Grace is all bundled up in a pink rain suit, as her mom protects her from the downpour. Grace has a white beanie hat and a pacifier in her mouth, and her gaze is focused on the ground. If a puddle exists, she is determined to find it and jump in it!

Irwin is smiling as she balances the umbrella over both of their heads. Grace is a little queen and Irwin is her loyal subject, following her around to protect her from harm.

“The best job in the world, 🤍” someone commented on the picture. Another wrote, “Puddles are the best!!!! Oh what a fun time. ❤️”

What a good reminder to embrace the rainy days, support your own little splash jumpers, and enjoy the little things in life!

These celebrity tattoos are an homage to their kids.