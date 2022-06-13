See the Sweet First Pics of Brittany Mahomes’ Second Baby Bump

Brittany Mahomes is expecting her second child with husband Patrick, and we just got our first sweet glimpse of her baby bump. The couple posed for photos while attending an event for 15 and the Mahomies, a foundation that helps children by supporting initiatives with a focus on education, health and wellness.

The duo donned colorful leis as Brittany held onto her belly and posed for the camera. There were also snapshots of their 1-year-old daughter Sterling, who took to the golf course to support her parents. “Aloha Golf Classic,” Brittany wrote alongside the series of photos. “We appreciate everyone who came out to support @15andmahomies and continues to show support!! See y’all next year, with two kiddos running around.”

The couple broke the news that they were expecting in an Instagram post on May 30, which features all of the Mahomes gathered together in a picturesque field, and little Sterling holding a sign that reads: “Big sister duties coming soon.” It’s been a busy year for the family! The Mahomes tied the knot this past April and — if your heart can take the photos — Sterling drove down the aisle in a mini car looking cool, calm and collected.

Highlights from the ceremony, Brittany wrote, included: “Reading our vows to each other & Patrick giving me a rose necklace that resembles how our whole story began. Walking down the isle with my Dad and him giving me necklace that went with our first dance song, a song he has had picked out ever since I was a young girl. Sterling rolling down the isle in a Bentley while eating her crackers.”

Congratulations to this adorable family on so many exciting milestones! We’ll have to wait to see what baby # 2’s personality is like but, if she’s anything like her big sister, we can expect plenty of sass. “It’s been awesome, you know. She’s at the stage now where she’s almost walking. She has a personality,” Patrick told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters per Essentially Sports. “She knows how to say ‘No’ a lot.”

